Actress Aishwarya Rajesh Oozes Vacation Vibes In Hawaii Beach Look

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most talented actresses in the Tamil film industry. She rose to fame with her impeccable works in several popular movies, including Kaaka Muttai, Vada Chennai, Kanaa, Thirudan Police and Ka Pae Ranasingam. However, apart from her brilliant acting skills, Aishwarya is also popular for her amazing fashion choices. The diva is very active on social media and keeps sharing her personal and professional lives with her fans.

Aishwarya recently shared a series of pictures from her beach photoshoot in Hawaii which went viral. In the photograph, the actress can be seen wearing a full-sleeve flower printed pink top with pink shorts. She kept her look simple with blue shades and open wet tresses. Aishwarya can be seen enjoying herself amid the beach waves and giving surreal beach vibes to her fans. Aishwarya posted this picture on Sunday with the caption, “Vitamin Sea #hawaii."

The social media fans went super excited about the post and filled the comments section with their appreciation. One of the fans wrote, “Great actor," while others showered their love through several emoticons.

Talking about her career, Aishwarya initially started working as a television presenter. She was first seen in a comedy show called Asatha Povathu Yaaru? which aired on Sun TV. Later, she also participated in the reality show Maanada Mayilada and won the title. After this, the diva made her appearance on the silver screen. She started her acting career in 2011 with the romantic drama Avargalum Ivargalum. However, the movie Attakathi, released in 2012, gave her a breakthrough in showbiz.

The actress was recently seen in the Tamil movie Farhana which was released on OTT platform Sony Liv. Nelson Venkatesan, is the director of the film. The story revolves around a middle-class mother who takes a call centre job due to her financial reasons, and that becomes a means of her freedom, but it leads into a web of dangers. The movie also features Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Dutta, and Jithan Ramesh as lead characters.