Actress Akshaya Deodhar Looks Stunning In Her Mother's 25-year-old Saree

The Marathi actress Akshaya Deodhar is obsessed with sarees. Her Instagram account is filled with her saree looks and she looks gorgeous in the garment. And this time also, Akshaya can be seen wearing a saree but there is something special about it.

The celebrity with her husband and television and film actor Hardeek Joshi visited Jejuri, in the Pune district of Maharashtra a few days back. Akshaya shared a picture of herself wearing a beautiful orange-coloured saree with a green border from the trip and it went viral. The special thing about her attire was that it was her mother’s saree and that it was 25 years old. Akshaya wore the saree as a symbol of love for her mother. The caption of the story, which is not visible anymore on her Instagram handle, read, “My mother’s 25 years old saree."

https://images.app.goo.gl/jWsZWDe5gvcNJzVi8

Speaking of mother’s saree, a similar incident went viral a few days back where actor and comedian Prithvik Pratap, who has become famous through the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, was seen walking the streets of the US in a beautiful green zari-bordered kurta. However, the dress was very special to him as it was made out of his mother’s old saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRITHVIK PRATAP (@kahani_puri_filmy_hai)

Prithvik Pratap wrote a long caption to the post which read, “When preparations were going on for America, my mother suddenly said take me to America as well and I did not know what to answer to her words. I thought and realised that even though I can’t take my mother with me but I can take a symbol of her to America. Today while walking around New York City, I wore a kurta made from my mother’s saree and I feel that my mother is with me. By the way, the atmosphere in America is very confusing. I am tired due to continuous travelling, and successive shows but today all of it feels less because heat, rain, fatigue and sickness can’t harm me if I am under my mother’s cover. Miss you Amma. Footnote: Mom will soon go to America so don’t worry."

The post shared two days back received over 104 thousand likes so far. Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Khup sunder dada (Very nice dada)." Another said. “Le jaayega ek din zaroor (You will surely take her one day)."