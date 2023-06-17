Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders Before Ranchi Court in Cheque Bounce Case

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel on Saturday surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case.

Senior division judge DN Shukla granted her bail and asked her to appear before the court personally again on June 21.

The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh had registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against the actress.

“Earlier, the court had issued her summons many times in the case but she did not appear. Later, the court issued a warrant against her,” said the complainant’s advocate Vijaya Lakshmi Srivastava.

According to the complaint, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor’s bank account for the production of a movie titled “Desi Magic". Patel, however, did not proceed with the film later. She sent a cheque of Rs 2.50 crore but it had bounced.