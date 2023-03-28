Ameeta Kulal is one of the fresh faces in showbiz. She has recently forayed into the Telugu industry with the daily soap opera, Rowdy Gaari Pellam. Her recent pictures are making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, she can be seen donning a mini skirt that she paired with a printed matching crop top. Ameeta rounded off her look with a blue shirt and she looked adorable.

She opted for a no-makeup look and tied up her hair in a side ponytail. Her beaming smile and charming persona made her look exceptional. This is not the first time, her pictures and videos often take the internet by storm and this time was no different. Be it donning traditional wear or a western ensemble, she knows how to look magnificent every time she brings something new to the fashion realm.

Fans have now praised Ameeta for her stunning looks and glorious personality. From showcasing her magic on the screens to making the audience spellbound with her sartorial statements, she never misses an opportunity to stand out from the crowd.

Ameeta was fond of modelling from a very young age. So far, she has participated in numerous fashion shows. After graduating in computer science, she always wanted to mark her foothold in the entertainment industry. Currently, she is playing a prominent role in the Kannada serial Olavina Nildana.

Till now, Ameeta has acted in Kannada movies like Gift Box, Jagath Kiladi, and Aa Eradu Varshagalu. Earlier, she was supposed to star in Puttakana Makkalu as protagonist Puttakka’s daughter. She even attended the muhurat of the serial, but later walked out of the serial due to many reasons.

Apart from Ameeta, some of the other fresh faces to have entered the South film industry of late include Akul Balaji, Vinay Gowda, Tarak Ponnappa, Aishwarya H, Roopa Mansi Joshi, Niranjan, Navya Swamy, Dileep Shetty, and Chandu Gowda.

