Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Is Holidaying In US, Check Her Washington Diaries

Television presenter turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj often stays in the limelight for her active social media presence, comments and ravishing pictures. She always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, Anasuya is taking a mini break from her work and enjoying her holidays in Seattle, Washington.

The diva recently dropped a couple of photographs from her vacation, which are currently garnering everyone’s attention. In the photos, Anasuya looks extremely beautiful in her natural look. She dressed up in a multicoloured high-neck sweatshirt, which she teamed with a pair of denim jeans. She carried a transparent sling bag and wore white sneakers to complete her look.

The actress can be seen enjoying herself while exploring various places in Washington. Sharing the photographs on her official Instagram handle, she captioned the post, “The day which was all about getting out, seeing a bit of the world and celebrating the city we were in Seattle."

Seeing the photos, one of the users commented, “Enjoyy," and another one said, “Cute and adorable." Many of her fans also dropped red heart emoticons in the comments box.

Anasuya Bharadwaj started her career as a television presenter before she became a host. After this, she hosted a lot of well-known Telugu reality comedy shows like Jabardasth, Bindass, One - No More Silly Games and Jackpot-2, to name a few. She is also known for her performances in the films Kshanam (2016) and Rangasthalam (2018).

She was recently seen in the Telugu language drama film Vimanam. The movie is written and directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and features Samuthirakani and Master Dhruvan in lead roles. Actors Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Rajendran and Cheran Raj appear in supporting roles.

Anasuya Bharadwaj will next be seen in the upcoming action drama film Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie stars Allu Arjun in the main lead alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.