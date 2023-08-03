Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Is On A Family Vacation, Check Her US Diaries

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is currently on a trip to the US with her family. She has shared pictures from her vacation on Instagram. She treated the fans to another set of pictures on Wednesday in which she depicted her love for horses and her father.

The actress exuded hotness in a light blue top and black shorts. She posed against a stable and wrote in the caption, “Spending time with the horses…talking to them…reminds me of my Papaji…very few knew that the most loyal of the animals are horses…more than the dogs…people who know me and my family would know what this means to me…remembering you Papaji." Anasuya has also added a clip along with the pictures in which she is affectionately patting the horses with her children.

Social media users were quick with comments and one of them wrote that actress looks beautiful. Another commented with a red heart emoticon and wrote, “#dreamgirl." others also appreciated Anasuya and dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Besides these photos, she also shared pictures of her time spent in a restaurant in New York. She posed for the camera with a cheerful smile on her face. One of the photos shows her sipping red wine while a plate of spaghetti is kept in front of her. Another picture shows her gazing in the other way. The caption of this post talks about self-love as she wrote, “Let me fall madly for me first."

Fans loved every bit of the picture and one of them commented, “Definitelythegreat Anasuya will be a Super Star (Actress) within a short period." Another comment reads, “Anasuya is the world beauty queen."

Anasuya Bharadwaj is eagerly anticipating the release of her film Wolf directed by Vinoo Venketesh. T-Series Telugu dropped the teaser of this film on Wednesday.

Billed to be a horror action-drama film, Wolf’s teaser looks quite eerie and struck a chord with social media users. The film will hit the big screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.