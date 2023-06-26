Actress Anaswara Rajan's Film Njan Kandathaa Saare Goes On Floors

Actress Anaswara Rajan, one of the rising luminaries in the Malayalam cinema has teamed up with producer Deepu Karunakaran for her film Njan Kandathaa Saare. Varun G Panicker will direct this movie. According to reports, Njan Kandathaa Saare has gone on floors in Munnar, Idukki district, Kerala. Actor Indrajith Sukumaran will play the male lead in this movie produced by Lemon Productions. Reportedly, scenes involving Anaswara are being filmed in Munnar. Besides Munnar, shooting will also take place in Thiruvananthapuram. Deepu has shared the first look of this movie on Instagram which shows a lady holding a scale and a man looking angrily at her. It has managed to make waves on social media as the lady justice, which holds the scale is blindfolded.

According to the makers, Deepu has come up with a riveting plot for Njan Kandathaa Saare. Arun Karimuttam has been roped in for the writing part. The film also has an ensemble cast comprising actors Baiju Santhosh, Biju Pappan, Seema, Laya Simpson, and others. Few newcomers have also been roped in this movie. Arjun Sathyan has penned the screenplay of this movie while Manu Ramesh will compose the music. Pradeep Nair is in charge of the cinematography and Sobin K. Soman is responsible for the editing.

Besides Njan Kandathaa Saare, Anaswara became the talk of the tinsel town in Malayalam cinema with her last film Pranaya Vilasam. She played the role of Anusree in this film. Directed by Nikhil Muraly, Pranaya Vilasam struck a chord with the viewers with its refreshing plot. Arjun Ashokan, Hakkim Shah, Miya George, Mamitha Baiju, and others have also acted in this movie.

Meanwhile, Deepu had last worked as a filmmaker and directed the movie Karingunnam 6’s which was released on July 7, 2016. Produced by Backwater Studios, Karingunnam 6’s was appreciated by the viewers. It revolved around volleyball players Vandana (Manju Warrier) and Aby (Anoop Menon). The story takes a turn when Aby faces an accident. How Vandana helps Aby to fulfil his dream forms the premise of Karingunnam 6.

Talking about Njan Kandathaa Saare’s male lead Indrajith Sukumaran, played the role of Santo Gopalan in Thuramukham.