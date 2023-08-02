Actress Anikha Surendran To Feature In Dhanush’s 50th Film: Reports

Actress Anikha Surendran had already left her mark in the South film industry. Now, according to reports, she is all set to feature in Dhanush’s 50th film. Anikha’s debut as the leading lady in the Telugu film Putta Pomma, a remake of the popular Malayalam romantic movie Capella, received acclaim from both audience and critics.

Her charm and talent were noticed, setting the stage for her pairing opposite Melvin G Babu in her next. Anikha, who first won hearts as a child artist in Malayalam cinema back in 2007, has steadily climbed the ladder of success. She is now reportedly ready to embrace a significant role in Dhanush’s upcoming film.

Currently, the news surrounding Anikha’s role in Dhanush’s forthcoming film has been gaining attention. An official announcement regarding this is still awaited. Also, specifics about her role have not been unveiled yet. Speculation is rife that she might play Dhanush’s sister in the film. If this is true, then it could mark a defining moment in her career. Anikha’s addition to the movie has garnered anticipation and excitement among Dhanush’s fans.

Dhanush is currently working on his upcoming movie Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Satyajothi Films is producing the film, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. This historical film is meticulously crafted with a lavish production design. The cast includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sivarajkumar, and Sandeep Kishan.

Dhanush’s recent release Vaathi did not achieve much success. His previous venture Nane Varvan also faced disappointment at the box office. As a result, there is a surge in expectations among Dhanush’s admirers for his upcoming project, Captain Miller. Its filming has been wrapped up, and the focus has shifted to its post-production phase.