Actress Aparna Balamurali Turns Singer For Lalu Alex-starrer Malayalam Film Imbam

Actress Aparna Balamurali is gearing up to leave her mark in the entertainment industry in a unique manner with her upcoming Malayalam film Imbam. Widely known for her stellar acting chops, the actress is now all set to venture into the music world and don the hat of a singer. As per reports, she will be lending her voice to the movie’s tracks and adding yet another feather of achievement to her versatile career.

Imbam will feature veteran actor Lalu Alex and is touted to be a heartwarming family and mass entertainer. Apart from him, the movie boasts an interesting cast ensemble featuring Meera Vasudev, Darshana Sudharshan, Irshad, Kalesh Ramanath, Divya M Nair, and Shivaji Guruvayoor in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Sreejith Chandran and as of yet, the movie promises to bring a new perspective to the big screen.

Aparna Balamurali’s new project is quite a feat in itself and proves her mettle as a singer as well, as she joined the talented singers for Imbam. The lineup also includes Sreekanth Hariharan and Sithara Krishnakumar. The music is composed by PS Jayahari. This melodious collaboration of soulful voices will weave magic into the movie’s music and will touch all the right chords of the viewers and enhance the emotional experience of watching Imbam.

As the date of the movie nears, the movie, the musical performance by Aparna Balamurali and the performances of the actors have kept the viewers waiting eagerly for the release. Fans of Aparna are quite excited to hear her harmonious voice in sync with the picturisation. Her recent journey, from being a successful actress to a singer in the movie Imbam, showcases her love for her craft and her dedication to pushing her boundaries and adding more credits to her artistic career.

Aparna Balamurali’s last project was Padmini which also featured Kunchacko Boban and Madonna Sebastian in key roles. It also starred Malavika Menon and Anaswara Rajan in supporting roles. The movie was a commercial success but received mixed responses from cine-goers.