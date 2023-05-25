Actress Apurva Nemlekar Appears In Ravrambha’s Special Premiere After Brother’s Demise

Marathi actress Apurva Nemlekar suffered the most devastating tragedy this year as she lost her brother Omkar Nemlekar (28) to cardiac arrest in April 2023. She has remained away from the media for quite a long time. Now, she was seen at the special premiere of her film Ravrambha directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale on May 23. She posed for the pictures along with the other colleagues present from the entertainment industry. Planet Marathi shared the clip on Instagram showing Apurva being clicked for the pictures along with other colleagues. Omkar was one of the closest ones to Apurva after their father Subhash Nemlekar’s demise.

Apurva had remembered him in one of the Instagram posts shared some time back. She shared one of her pictures beside a lamp and wrote in the caption,” Akele hi tey karne hote hai kuch safar, Zindagi ke har safar mein Humsafar saath nahi hote.” Followers supported her in this tough time and said that she is one of the strongest women.

Ravrambha will release on May 26 and Apurva has essayed the role of Shaheen Apa in this film. It revolves around the life of Rao (Om Bhutkar) a valiant soldier who also serves as a personal bodyguard for Maratha Army Commander Sarnobat Prataprao Gujar (Ashok Samarth). Rambha is Rao’s childhood love, and when she is kidnapped, he saves her. Ravrambha’s release date has been delayed several times till now. Initially, it was to be released on April 7, then it was postponed to May 1 and then finally delayed till April 26. Mir Sarwar, Shantanu Moghe, and other actors have also acted in this movie. Amitraj scored the music for this film while Guru Thakur and Kshitij Patwardhan penned the lyrics for the songs.

Apurva last acted in a short film The Delivery Boy directed by Sujit Deshpande & Abhishek Ratnaparkhi. Sujit produced this film under the banner of Swayambhu Studios. He also acted in The Delivery Boy along with Sahil Dhole, Jyoti Date, and Rushikesh Kulkarni. Shubham Mulay scored the background music for this short movie.