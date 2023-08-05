Actress Ashika Ranganath Can’t Celebrate Her Birthday Today With Fans For This Reason

Ashika Ranganath, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, is celebrating her 27th birthday today. Best known for her films like Crazy Boy and Raambo 2, the promising actress has created a significant fan following among Kannada audiences in a short span of time. This year, her fans are a little disappointed as Ashika Ranganath will not be celebrating her birthday with them. She shared a note on Instagram making an appeal to her fans to not gather outside of her house. The reason, as informed by Ashika, is that she will not be home on this day. Ashika penned a note on her Instagram that read, “Hello Everyone! I am sending this note with a heart full of love and a big smile on my face. I wanted to take a moment to inform you that I won’t be able to celebrate my birthday at home this weekend. I’ll be away and I’ll surely miss celebrating with each one of you. I wish I could celebrate with you because last year’s birthday bash was an absolute blast. You all made it so special and I feel truly blessed for each and every one of you.”

While apologising to her fans, she added, “I am so sorry that I can’t be there with you this year, but I promise to make it to you in the best possible way! Let’s plan something epic for the future! Now, here’s the deal – please don’t come to my house and wait for me, because you won’t find me there. Instead. Let’s stay connected and I’ll make sure we have some amazing virtual hangout soon!”

Ashika Ranganath started her film journey in 2016 with the movie Crazy Boy. Directed by Mahesh Babu, the film got Ashika nominated at the South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Debutant Actress in a Leading Role.

Ashika was last seen in the Telugu-language action-thriller film Amigos, which also featured Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Brahmaji in the lead roles. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming thriller film O2. It will be directed by Ragha and Prashanth Raj. Notably, the release date of the film is yet to be finalised.