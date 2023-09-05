Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In A Plum Saree

Ashu Reddy is a popular actress in the Telugu film industry. She has been a part of various films and has made a name for herself among the audience. Ashu Reddy is also an internet sensation and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from her acting abilities, she is famous for her fashion choices. She is often spotted sharing pictures from her photoshoots with fans. Ashu Reddy is popular on social media for her unique style. Recently, she shared some ravishing pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the latest photo shared on Instagram, Ashu looks gorgeous in a plum-coloured saree with a matching strappy blouse. She accessorised her overall look with a heavy necklace and jhumkas. Ashu Reddy opted for light makeup, and went ahead with soft curls to complete her look. She uploaded the post in collaboration with Vega Sri Gold and Diamonds. She wrote the caption, “Jewellery is every girl’s favourite dream, especially when it’s from @vegasri_goldanddiamonds"

As soon as Ashu Reddy uploaded the post, it went viral in no time. Her fans were in awe to see her beauty and praised her in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful looking Ashu". Another user commented, “You are so beautiful".

In an earlier post, Ashu Reddy shared pictures on the occasion of Varalakshmi Puja. In the photos, she looked adorable in a traditional golden and purple lehenga. She also wore traditional earrings, and looked beautiful in a light makeup look. She captioned the post, “Yet another positive feeling today".

Ashu Reddy started her career in the entertainment industry as a TV host. Then she rose to fame after her lip-syncing Dubsmash and Instagram videos went viral. She gained a lot of recognition in 2021 after she worked as a background dancer in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sensational song, Oo Antava, from Allu Arjun’s Pusha: The Rise. She also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.