Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Stunning In This Off-Shoulder Dress, See Pics

Ashu Reddy is one of the famous actresses and social media influencers in the Telugu media industry. The actress recently dropped a few pictures and soon started trending. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress and we cannot stop gushing over her magnificent looks. She was seen striking some exceptional poses which made her fans spellbound.

The actress opted for minimal makeup and garnered huge traction among the audience. She preferred to keep her tresses open as she posed for the camera. Her charming persona and infectious smile made the audience fall for her looks. Check out the pictures:

While sharing the photos, the actress captioned, “Beautiful places are often messy." Fans have showered their love and admiration for the actress in the comment section. One user wrote, “Pretty," and another commented, “Beauty." One user also commented, “Stunning." Some social media users have even complimented the actress with red heart emoticons.

On Monday, Ashu Reddy posted the pictures in a white western ensemble and undeniably looked like a fashion diva. For the makeup, the actress wore a stroke of eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. Her open wavy tresses accentuated her features and made her look phenomenal. Seeing the post, her fans could not keep calm and flocked to the comment section to praise her looks and fashion choices. One social media user commented, “Your fashion sense is too good." Another user wrote, “Fabulous look." One user also wrote, “My crush." See the pictures here:

On the professional front, Ashu Reddy is best known for films including Chal Mohan Ranga and pk. The actress came into the limelight after she appeared alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava in the movie Pushpa: The Rise in 2021.

During her initial days, Ashu Reddy shot to stardom after her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms like Dubsmash, Josh, and Instagram went viral. Besides this, she amassed a huge fan following on social media and often shares videos and pictures which take the internet by storm. For the unversed, she was also seen in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

