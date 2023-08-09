Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Uber Cool In Midi Dress With Denim Jacket

Actress Ashu Reddy is an actress in the Telugu entertainment industry. She has managed to create a decent fan base for herself within a short period of time. Apart from her acting, the actress is also known for her active social media presence. She always keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional lives. Recently, she treated her fans to some stunning photographs from her recent outing, which are currently going viral.

In the photos, Ashu is seen donning a black and white midi dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with a denim jacket with a Mickey Mouse print on one side. She opted for minimal makeup, kept her tresses open and rounded off her look with, a pair of white sliders. The actress can be seen looking happy as she poses for the camera inside a gym. Sharing the photos, Ashu wrote, “When you change, your hangout places change!"

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Looking beautiful," and another user commented, “Absolutely ultimate lovely." Many others dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On July 29, the actress shared another couple of photos from her photo session. In the picture, she was seen wearing a lilac-coloured balloon-sleeve long dress with a thigh-high slit. She chose a glam makeup look, including perfectly shaped eyebrows, smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and a mauve lip shade. She kept her hair open in soft curls and completed her look with a sleek, layered neckpiece. She is looking breathtaking. “Just you! You are enough," read her caption.

Ashu Reddy started her career as a TV host and social media influencer. She came into prominence after her viral lip-syncing videos on websites like Dubsmash, Josh and Instagram became viral.

The actress also managed to make a name for herself in 2021 when she worked alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. She also appeared on the TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.