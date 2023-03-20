Actress and social media influencer Ashu Reddy predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. She came into the limelight after appearing on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. She has managed to gain a huge fan following within a short span, not only with her amazing acting skills but also her social media presence.

The actress recently shared a photo of herself holding a bottle of Mansion House, a French brandy. Sharing the post on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “Thank you so much for this gift daddy. And my mom’s not so happy about dad’s gift."

See the pic:

Apart from this, the actress recently shared a picture of herself from her weekend. In the still, the actress is looking breathtaking in a red full-sleeve top which she paired with denim shorts. She rounded off her look with a pair of black boots. Sharing the photo, Ashu wrote, " Sundaying my way!" Take a look:

The snap went viral in no time. Seeing the post, one of her fans commented, “Queen of the million hearts and crush of the million people," and another one wrote, “Beautiful." “Enjoying to the fullest," wrote a third user. Many of her fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

On the professional front, Ashu is a notable social media influencer and TV host. Her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms like Dubsmash, Joshvand Instagram propelled her to fame. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the Telugu film Chal Mohan Ranga.

In 2021, she became well-known after appearing as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. After this, she was also given the nickname Jr Samantha by her fans because of the similarity between Samantha and her appearance. Ashu also worked as a TV host in the popular game show titled The Happy Days which she co-hosted with Anchor Ravi.

