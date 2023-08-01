Actress Chaithra Achar’s Workout Video Is All The Motivation You Need To Hit The Gym

Celebrities put in a lot of effort to look their best on screen. It is not uncommon for them to spend quite a good amount of time at the gym. While at it, they sometimes drop a few gym selfies. Celebs also share their workout videos with fans, now and then. Kannada actress Chaithra Achar recently did the same. Chaithra, who made her debut with the 2019 film Mahira, has amassed a sizable following within just four years of being in the industry.

Chaithra it seems battled her Monday Blues yesterday at the gym. She posted a video from her workout regime to help her fans get some Monday motivation. Chaithra was seen performing push-ups while balancing her feet on a stability ball. She captioned the post, “How is your Monday looking”.

A pushup is a challenging exercise which targets the upper body as a whole, and doing it while balancing yourself on a stability ball provides you with some extra resistance due to the slight elevation from the ground, making the exercise all the more difficult. Performing push-ups using a stability ball also works out your core and helps you give agility.

Chaithra has a line-up of films in the works such as Rakesh Kadri’s Happy Birthday To Me, Srinidhi Bengaluru’s Blink, Rakesh Kadri’s Strawberry, Shiva Ganeshan’s Yaarigu Helbedi, and two additional untitled films.

She is currently shooting for Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, which also stars Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. Chaithra is also an accomplished singer and her most recent track, which had become a surprise chartbuster, was Sojugaada Sooju Mallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

Chaithra Achar is also in the news a lot for her striking resemblance to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Earlier this month, in a conversation with ETimes, Chaithra had said that she was flattered by the comparison, but dreams of a day when someone will tell Alia that she resembled Chaithra.