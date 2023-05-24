CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ayushmann KhurranaKathal ReviewCannes 2023Amitabh BachchanAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Actress Dimple Hayathi, Friend Accused Of Damaging IPS Officer's Vehicle, She Reacts
1-MIN READ

Actress Dimple Hayathi, Friend Accused Of Damaging IPS Officer's Vehicle, She Reacts

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:27 IST

Hyderabad, India

The complaint added that the act has been recorded on CCTV.

The complaint added that the act has been recorded on CCTV.

After damaging the car, the actress kicked the traffic cones placed beside the vehicle.

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her friend have been booked for allegedly damaging the official vehicle of an IPS officer in Hyderabad, the police have said. According to a PTI report, Dimple and her male friend were accused of intentionally damaging the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trafffic-I) Rahul Hegde. The vehicle was parked in the cellar of an apartment in the posh Jubilee Hills area, where they reside as per the complaint lodged by the driver of the DCP. Now, the actress has issued a statement on Twitter where she requested her fans to wait patiently for her official statement about the incident.

The statement released by Dimple’s team reads: “Whatever the on going issue, I understand the concern of my fans and media, and I thank everyone for your cooperation and support I haven’t given any official statements so far, hence, I would request you’ll to wait in patience. Till then the concerned legal team shall revert about the deal soon (sic).”

Earlier on Tuesday, she also reacted to the incident in a cryptic post and wrote, “Misuse of power doesn’t hide mistakes…” she added the hashtag, “Satya Meva Jayathe”

The head constable and driver of the vehicle in the complaint said that they were regularly parking the car in the allotted parking place in the apartment cellar and alleged that Dimple and her male were frequently obstructing their way. Even on May 14, they intentionally damaged the car while taking their vehicle in reverse.

RELATED NEWS

After damaging the car, the actress deliberately kicked the traffic cones placed beside the vehicle. The complaint added that the act has been recorded in the CCTV camera.

Following this, the head constable lodged an FIR at the Jubilee Hills Police Station on May 17 under IPC section 341 (wrongful restrain), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) against Dimple and her friend.

On Monday, the investigating officer summoned Dimple Hayathi and her male friend to the police station. After inquiry, the officer served a notice under section 41 A of CrPC on both of them.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. telugu cinema
  3. Dimple Hayathi
  4. news18-discover
first published:May 24, 2023, 12:27 IST
last updated:May 24, 2023, 12:27 IST