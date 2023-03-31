Actress Divya Bharathi Reveals She Was Body-Shamed In College, Shares Pic From 2013

Actress Divya Bharathi started her journey in the entertainment industry as a model and soon made her presence felt with her acting prowess in the film Bachelor. She is now gearing up for her upcoming projects like Journey and Madhil Mel Kaadhal. Divya is happy to see the growth in her career, but there was a time when all this felt like an impossible dream for her. In an interview with a portal, Divya said that she was body shamed by her peers during college time. She told the portal that she had to face a lot of obnoxious remarks regarding her body. All this took a toll on her mental and physical well-being. According to Divya, she couldn’t even confidently walk in front of people. Gradually, she gathered courage and started her journey as a model, which turned out to be successful.

Divya still receives some hate regarding her body shape, but now she doesn’t care about that. She also shared one of her photos from her college time in a now-deleted Instagram story and said that it is completely okay to have different body sizes. Divya said in the interview that it would have been better if someone was there to guide her with these things.

Divya’s fans loved how she had the guts to come out in public and talk about a difficult phase of her life. They also appreciated how she has normalised the acceptance of different body sizes. They are left gaga over the fact that how once underconfident about her body, she has now fearlessly embarked forward with her style statements. Have a look at this Instagram reel, in which Divya looks beautiful with a yellow crop top and white shorts. Fans lauded how well she has worked to maintain her fitness. Some of the haters came up with lewd comments about her body, but she ignored them.

Divya is excited to play the female lead in the upcoming film titled Aasai, directed by Shiv Mohaa. Actor Kathir is playing the lead role opposite Divya in this Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit movie Ishq.

Read all the Latest Movies News here