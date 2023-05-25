Actress Divya Suresh Slays In A Red And White Floral Printed Dress, See Pics

Model-turned-actress Divya Suresh is one of the noted faces in the Kannada film and TV industries. She recently dropped some stunning pictures from her latest photo session which took the internet by storm. Divya donned a full sleeve red and white floral printed dress with cut-out detailing. She rounded off her look with black shades, a sleek neckpiece and a watch. Sharing the photos, Divya wrote, “It’s not fashionable to love me." Take a look at the post:

Seeing the pictures, one of her fans commented, “Gorgeous and stunning, darling." Another one said, “Queen."

Three days back, the actress shared a couple of selfies as she visited a restaurant. In the pictures, she was seen slaying in a beige and black colour outfit. Divya chose nude makeup, perfectly shaped eyebrows, well-contoured cheeks and nude lips. “Just another day," reads her caption.

Divya initially started her career as a TikTok video creator where she had a huge fan base. She also worked as a model and appeared in many fashion shows. She walked various ramps for the fashion designers in the Kerala Fashion League in 2016. In 2017, she participated in the beauty pageant Miss India South 2017 and became the first runner-up.

In 2018, Divya Suresh got the opportunity to act in the Kannada film Night Out, directed by Lakshmi Naveen. She also acted in the Kannada TV show Nana Hendthi MBBS which aired on Star Suvarna in 2019.

Later, she appeared in many Kannada films like Rowdy Baby, Rocky Vikram and Shoot Begins, to name a few. She also participated in the popular show Bigg Boss Kannada 8, hosted by Kicha Sudeep. However, apart from her acting and modelling, Divya is also a good dancer and performed on the stage of the Star Suvarna Award show in Bengaluru in 2019.