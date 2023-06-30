Actress Divya Suresh’s Bright Pink Gown Is Bookmark Worthy

Divya Suresh is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada film as well as the TV industry. Her acting chops have won her fans from across the world but the diva always manages to grab the spotlight with her fashion choices as well. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her mini vacation at a famous hill station in Karnataka and her styling mantra was all about comfort and chic.

Divya Suresh looked stunning during one of her outings at Coorg. The actress slipped into a sleeveless bright pink floor-length gown. She kept her look simple and opted for a pink-coloured beaded necklace to go with her look. Divya accessorised herself with oversized sunnies, a black waist pouch and white sneakers. Divya posted the photos on Instagram and her caption read, “Next chapter." Check out the photos here-

Fans and admirers made a queue in the comments section to shower her with compliments. One user wrote, “You are so lovely!" Another wrote, “What is the name of the next chapter queen?" Another commented, “Tum husn pari."

Previously, the actress had shared a string of photos from the outdoors of a hill station. Divya Suresh was dressed in a sleeveless mauve-coloured crop top and grey flared pants. She wore white shoes, a cap, a pair of sunglasses and a black waist pouch to go with her OOTD. She can be seen posing near a stream. Another photo shows her posing near a trail. Check out the pics here-

A fan asked if she was there “for shooting?" while another called her “Sweet and cute". A user wrote, “Big fan," and one more commented, “Beautiful."

On the professional front, Divya Suresh began as a content creator on TikTok which earned her a massive fanfare. She is also a model who has walked the ramps for ace designers in Kerala Fashion League. She was also the first runner-up of Miss India South 2017.

In 2018, Divya Suresh was featured in the Kannada movie Night Out by Lakshmi Naveen. The next year she starred in a TV serial Nanna Hendthi MBBS. She shot to popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 8.