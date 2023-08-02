Actress Divya Uruduga Exudes Girl-next-door Vibes In Her Casual Outfit

Actress Divya Uruduga is one of the prominent faces in the Kannada entertainment industry. She catapulted to fame with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. She also knows the art to keep her fans engaged with her stunning Instagram posts. Her recent pictures in a casual grey tee and white pants have caught everyone’s attention. Divya Uruduga went for a neutral makeup look that includes smoky eyes and a pink lip shade. She wore a pendant and watch with her outfit. Divya was seen posing with her phone in her hand, against the backdrop of her SUV. She wrote in the caption, “Special mention to my phone and my pocket!!! They are helping me generously to pose”. She had attached a couple of photos in this simple, yet elegant look.

Divya Uruduga’s photos received immense love from fans. One user commented, “But you always pose with grace. You need no props, gorgeous girl. Always beautiful in all attire.” Kannada filmmaker Aravind Kaushik wrote the lyrics of Laka Laka Lamborghini in the comments. Aravind has teamed up with Divya for his upcoming film Ardhambardha Premakathe, also starring Aravind KP.

Initially, Aravind Kaushik rubbished the reports of Aravind KP playing the male lead in Ardhambardha Premakathe. He unveiled the teaser on October 5, which cleared the doubts. Users were surprised to find that Aravind KP has been roped in to essay the lead hero in this film. The teaser received a phenomenal response from the audience and received 1,10,138 views.

Social media users were quick to react. One of them wrote that the rugged look and glimpses of action sequences in Ardhambardha Premakathe‘s look compelling. This film is also in the limelight because of the on-screen chemistry of Divya and Aravind KP. Both actors are rumoured to be in a relationship, but they have not confirmed it.

Ardhambardha Premakathe is billed to be a love story and its release date is not out yet.