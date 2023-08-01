Actress Eesha Rebban, In Blue Floral-printed Kurta Set, Steals A Million Hearts

Telugu film industry’s leading actress, Eesha Rebban, has not only impressed audiences with her remarkable performances but also captivated them with her active presence on social media platforms. Recently, the diva shared a series of photos in her traditional avatar from a stunning photo session, causing a storm on social media. In these recent pictures, Eesha looks breathtaking in a blue floral-printed kurta set.

Her sleeveless kurta adorned with golden detailing perfectly complemented her sharara pants and netted dupatta, exuding elegance and grace. Fans were delighted by this visual treat as Eesha’s minimal makeup and wavy tresses left her looking naturally radiant. To complete the traditional look, she accessorized with a pair of statement earrings. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Eyes hold a conversation," adding a poetic touch to the post.

As soon as the pictures were shared, numerous fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. Social media users couldn’t help but express their awe, with comments like “Damm beautiful" and “Lovely."

Not just confined to traditional outfits, Eesha also rocks Western attire with equal panache. On July 16, she dropped another set of photos where she donned a maroon full-sleeve short dress with a v-neckline. Embracing a nude makeup look and leaving her hair open, she effortlessly exuded glamour. The caption adorned with a red heart emotion added a touch of playfulness to the post.

Eesha’s photos went viral in no time, and fans showered red hearts and fire emoticons, showing their immense love and appreciation.

On the professional front, Eesha made her debut in 2012 with the film Life Is Beautiful. Since then, she has graced popular movies like Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha (2013), Bandipotu (2015), Oyee (2016), Ami Thumi (2017), Darsakudu (2017), and Awe (2018). Her acting prowess has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Recently, Eesha was seen in the romantic drama film Nitham Oru Vaanam, which received appreciation from all quarters. Excitement is now building as she is set to star in the upcoming action drama film Maama Mascheendra, written and directed by Harsha Vardhan. The movie also stars Ajay and Mrinalini Ravi in lead roles.