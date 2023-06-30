Actress Faria Abdullah Looks Stunning In White Shirt And Grey Pants, See Pics

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has made her mark in the film industry with her acting chops and impressive screen presence. However, her influence extends beyond the silver screen, as she often makes the audience spellbound with her sartorial choices and adorable personality. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures in a Western ensemble setting the internet abuzz.

In the pictures, Faria can be seen donning a white shirt which she paired up with grey pants. The actress looked breathtaking and her fans could not stop gushing over her looks. For the makeup, she wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-coated eyelashes, rosy cheeks, a contoured nose and a shade of pink lipstick.

She struck a few poses for the pictures, flashing her million-dollar smile. This time, Faria rounded off her look with her curly open tresses. She captioned the pictures, “Bringing back some of these forgotten ones." Check out the post here:

Faria’s fashion diaries never fail to garner the attention of the audience. The actress knows how to radiate grace and elegance in both traditional and Western attire. Some time back, she shared a few snippets in a saree which she accessorised with a mang tikka, neckpiece and bracelet and looked awe-inspiring. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Easy pleasy! Tag me if this worked for you." Take a look:

Faria Abdullah, who entered the film industry with the 2021 Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu, leaves no chance to make hearts flutter. Her growing prominence in showbiz says it all. She was last seen in Sudheer Varma’s directorial Ravanasura. Meanwhile, her exceptional performance in the Telugu adventure comedy flick Like, Share and Subscribe created a ruckus on social media.

Faria is also known for films including Most Eligible Bachelor and Ravanasura. Besides this, she also gave a cameo appearance in Kalyan Krishna’s directorial Bangarraju. Now, Faria is all set to star in a slew of upcoming films including Valli Mayil, The Jengaburu Curse and #Naresh 61.