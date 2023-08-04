Actress Faria Abdullah’s Oh-so-chic Outfit Will Drive Your Blues Away

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has received adulation from fans for her acting skills in films like Jathi Ratnalu and Ravanasura. She is also known for impressing netizens with her style sense. Faria Abdullah recently treated fans to some of her pictures from a photoshoot. She was seen donning a bralette, which she paired with a transparent blue top. Faria went for a neutral makeup look. She chooses hoop earrings to accessorise her look. She kept her long and wavy hair open. Faria wrote in the caption, “Feeling blue? I gotcha”.

Fans loved her photos. One of them wrote that Faria is way better than her counterparts in the entertainment industry. The fan added that the only thing that has not worked in her favour is her tall height. Another fan commented that Faria is taller than the renowned actors in the South Indian film industry and that’s why she is not able to get projects. Others also appreciated her fashion statement and dropped fire emoticons in the comments.

Faria Abdullah treated fans to another set of pictures in the same outfit yesterday. She styled it with black pants. Faria captioned it, “Okay guys, it’s time to level up. You with me? The second half of this year is about stepping up to potential we’ve not unlocked before. I’m excited, focused and treading slowly. Prowl tigress, time to hunt”.

Faria’s followers and colleagues like actresses Avika Gor and Abhignya Vuthaluru, and cinematographer Maruti Rayarapu applauded her. Actress Maninee De commented, “Roar my lioness fa fa @fariaabdullah”. Others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Faria Abdullah is eagerly awaiting the release of her much-anticipated upcoming projects. She will play the role of Priya Das in the web series The Jengaburu Curse, which will premiere on SONY LIV. It revolves around London-based financial analyst, Priya Das (Faria). She is forced to come back to Odisha after her father goes missing. Priya comes across a connection between the Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha, while searching for her father. This series also boasts of a talented cast starring Nassar, Sudev Nair, Makrand Deshpande, Tushar Acharya, and Shrikant Verma.