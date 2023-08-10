Actress Hansika Motwani Marks Her 32nd Birthday With Romantic Istanbul Retreat

Actress Hansika Motwani celebrated her 32nd birthday on August 9 amid warm wishes from fans and colleagues within the industry. Sharing the special occasion with her husband Sohael Kathuria in Istanbul, Hansika offered a glimpse into her celebrations through Instagram posts. The actress shared photos and videos, capturing serene ocean views and moments of joy.

In one snapshot, Hansika is seen basking in the tranquillity of the sea while enjoying a glass of wine. Another image showcases her holding a personalized mini cake bearing her name. The actress radiated elegance in a blue crop shirt with her long hair flowing freely. She joyfully captioned the post, “Happy birthday to me."

Fans and industry peers alike were captivated by her celebratory moments. Celebrity hairstylist Ritika Kadam exclaimed, “Happy birthday gorgeous." Former athlete turned lifestyle and sports presenter Tanvi Shah conveyed sisterly affection, saying, “It’s your day sis." Actor Karan Tacker and the magazine The Trillionaire Life also extended their birthday wishes to Hansika.

Hansika’s marital union with Sohael in December 2022 was shared with audiences through the series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, available for streaming on Disney + Hotstar in both Hindi and English. Reflecting on her birthday celebrations, the actress highlighted her husband’s penchant for kickstarting the festivities early in August. Despite their busy schedules, Hansika expressed her contentment in spending quality time with her spouse. She shared that Sohael surprised her every day throughout her birthday month, filling their room with an array of delightful surprises such as balloons and flowers.

Beyond the celebratory moments, Hansika continues to make headlines with her upcoming film projects. Partner, directed and written by Manoj Damodharan, is currently in the post-production stage and is set to release on August 25. The film centres around two best friends who resort to theft to make a living. A compelling twist emerges when they attempt to pilfer from a scientist and one of them becomes entangled in a scientific experiment, leading to an unexpected transformation into a woman. As the story unfolds, a captivating narrative takes shape, offering viewers an intriguing cinematic experience.