Actress Harshika Poonacha, Husband Fly To US For Family Reception A Week After Their Wedding

Actress Harshika Poonacha visited the US with her husband Bhuvan Ponnannan after their marriage last week. She posted about attending a family reception on her Instagram handle. Harshika playfully mentioned in her post that she got married on the same day as her “brother" and she could visit the US only for him.

Harshika captioned her post, “#usa here we are. To the only people in the whole world for whom we could fly to America immediately after our wedding to attend their reception, as we got married on the same day. To many more wedding anniversaries together and love laughter and lots of memories for life. Happy married life to our favourite people, Our brother @manoj.mulki and sweetheart @ninz30. You guys make a beautiful couple and keep spreading love, we love you. It was lovely meeting the gorgeous Miss World @dianahavdenofficial, Always a pleasure to meet, @i.bharatgoradia ji, Fun fun meeting @yamunanagaraj_ and @nanda_mulki akka is family."

Harshika Poonacha is filled with joy as she embarks on a new chapter in her life, having married her cherished partner, Bhuvaan Ponannaa. It’s noteworthy that Bhuvan is the son of Ulliyada Poovaiah and Daty Poovaiah, affiliated with the Brahmagiri Kodava weekly newspaper. On the other hand, Harshika is the daughter of the late Uddappanda Poonacha and Shambhavi. Both Harshika and Bhuvan hail from Karnataka’s Kodagu and jointly own Glamgod Fashion and Events, a company primarily focused on organising fashion shows and fashion weeks.

Ulliyada Bhuvan Ponnanna and Uddappanda Harshika Poonacha joyfully united in marriage on August 25, 2023, in a traditional Kodava-style wedding held at the Ammathi Kodava Samaja in Coorg. The couple appeared exquisite in their traditional Kodava outfits for the occasion. The wedding festivities showcased various ceremonial traditions, including symbolic acts like the cutting of banana stalks, which represents courage, as well as rituals like Gange Pooje and Bendoota.