Actress Hebah Patel’s Blue Anarkali Is A Must-Have For The Upcoming Festive Season

South actress Hebah Patel is known for her chic wardrobe choices. From red carpets to casual brunch, the actress never fails to make a statement. In her latest photoshoot, Hebah looked stunning in a blue Anarkali suit with statement earrings. Her subtle eye makeup and nose pin added an extra edge to the frame. Her outfit was designed by Indishree. For makeup, she went with a contoured cheek and a dash of pink on the lips. Her hair was secured in a bun.

A few days back, the actress posted images of herself wearing a red saree. The number featured intricate hand-embroidery and zari work. The number, from the shelves of Jigar Mali, came with floral motifs. The sweetheart neckline blouse with elbow sleeves looked perfect. She went with a kundan mang tika and a few bangles. She also adorned her hair with gajra.

Hebah also shared a photo of herself in a traditional lehenga and dupatta. Her centre-parted hairstyle and kundan earrings added to her beauty. Bindi, winged eyeliner and subtle lipstick added elegance to her overall look.

Hebah gained popularity in 2015 for her portrayal of Meena Kumari in the love story Kumari 21F, alongside Raj Tarun. Following that, she had three successful film releases in 2016, including Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam for which she received accolades for her comedic performance. Her next movie Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, starring alongside Nikhil Siddharth, was a commercial success.

In 2018, Hebah’s only film was 24 Kisses where she played a character named Sri Lakshmi.

In 2020, she made cameo appearances in Bheeshma and Orey Bujjiga and made her web series debut in the Telugu television serial Masti playing the role of Tanya. She also made a guest cameo appearance in the song Dinchak" in 2021. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Geetha.

Hebah wil be next seen in Geetha alongside Sunil, Telisinavaallu and Ram Karthik.