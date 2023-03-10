Honey Rose is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Malayalam film industry. The actress always manages to create a stir on the internet with her sartorial choices and glamorous personality. This time, too, her pictures are making a huge buzz on social media. In the latest photos, the actress looks exceptional as she poses in a traditional yellow saree.

The actress wore mascara-laden eyebrows, contoured her cheeks and opted for a shade of pink lipstick which perfectly goes with her ensemble. Her open wavy tresses accentuated her features and made her look phenomenal. This time, the actress skipped all the accessories and just wore a pair of earrings and rings.

Check out the photos here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

We cannot deny that the actress makes hearts flutter every time she brings something new to the realm of fashion. Her fashion sense is truly inspiring and it is reflected in her choices.

Several social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “Goddess." Another user commented, “Beauty Queen." A third user added, “Your smile melts my heart." One user also wrote, “Looking beautiful in saree."

The actress always manages to make her fans spellbound with her enchanting looks and gorgeous personality. Honey Rose who loves to deck up in the six yards of grace, time and again, often shares her pictures in a saree. Now, her recent pictures are making a huge noise on the internet and could not stop fans from gushing over the actress’s look.

Some time back, the actress was seen all dressed up in a purple saree for the lighting-up ceremony at Mugdha Art Studio in Khammam.

On the professional front, the actress is best known for Monster, Big Brother, Sound of Boot and Kanal. Her breakthrough came with the 2012 movie Trivandrum Lodge. Honey Rose made her acting debut with the 2005 Malayalam movie Boyy Friennd.

She has also acted in films such as Kumbasaram, My God, Chunkzz, Aquarium and Veera Simha Reddy, to name a few. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming film titled Rani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here