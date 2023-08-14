Actress Kaniha’s Casual Look From Her Thailand Vacation Is Bookmark-worthy

Divya Venkata Subramaniam aka Kaniha is famous for her role as Eswari in the Tamil TV soap called Ethirneechal. She is recognised for her works majorly in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Apart from her works, she often grabs headlines for her chic yet casual outfits that are bookmark-worthy. Kaniha’s style quotient is all about being comfortable, and stylish, yet simple. From printed gowns, flared jeans to striped dresses and shorts, Kaniha can slay it all. Recently, she was busy catching a break in Thailand and was seen donning a simple outfit. Kaniha wore an orange and white printed sleeveless dress. The ankle-length outfit was in perfect sync with her tropical vacation. She accessorised herself with a brown Louis Vuitton bag and brown sunglasses.

Previously, she wore a deep red T-shirt and paired it with a pair of denim shorts and flip-flops for her beachy look at Koh Phangan Island, Thailand. The look can serve as a quintessential beach fashion for many millennials and even Gen-Z.

Kaniha’s styling also includes staying up-to-date with in-vogue trends. Ajrakh, which is one of the most unique forms of block printing in India, is currently a popular trend. Take notes from her simple styling, where she has incorporated the Ajrakh print in her casual look. She wore an olive green tank top and ripped jeans. To elevate the look further, she added a shrug that has this unique block printing all across. She opted for simple nude eye makeup with kohl eyes and nude lips.

A personal style quotient is basically what makes you feel comfortable and highlights the best features of your body. Looks like Kaniha swears by this fashion mantra as well. She chose flared jeans with a frayed hemline and paired them with a loose-fit light pink t-shirt with collars tucked in. She rounded off her look with a matching pink cap, a blue sling bag and nude flats. For accessories, she chose a silver bracelet and a silver-strapped watch.

What do you think of her looks?