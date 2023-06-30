Actress Karunya Ram Looks Stunning In A Blue Saree

Karunya Ram is one of the most admired actresses in the Kannada cinema. She often shares pictures that soon become trending on the internet. Recently, she shared a string of snaps in a traditional ensemble and took the Internet by storm. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a blue printed saree.

This time, Karunya opted for a minimal makeup look with just a dash of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. Karunya rounded off her look with a pair of exquisite earrings and a classic watch. Her perfectly knitted hairstyle made her win the hearts of the fans yet again. Check out the post here:

Last year, Karunya Ram set an impressive quest: to explore 12 different countries within 12 months. Not only did she achieve this feat, but it also kindled a fresh zeal for life within her. In a candid conversation with The Times Of India, she shared how travelling provided her with wonderful opportunities to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds. This enriching experience helped her to gain a deeper understanding of herself and her community.

During her vacation in Jordan, she shared a series of pictures on social media which created a stir on the internet. Take a look:

On the professional front, Karunya Ram is known for films Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, Eradu Kanasu and Mane Maratakkide. The actress has also starred in films like Ranabhoomi, Vajrakaya and Kannakkol. Karunya made her debut with the 2014 film Pongadi Neengalum Unga Kaadhalum. Her most recent appearance on the big screen was in the 2022 film Petromax.