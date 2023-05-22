Actress Keerthy Suresh Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In This Silver Sequin Saree, See Pics

Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh has carved a special position in the film industry. She is not only famous for her acting chops but has also gained a huge fan base for her exceptional and sartorial choices. The National Film Award winner recently dropped a couple of photographs on her Instagram handle, which is currently creating a buzz on social media.

In the photos, Keerthy Suresh can be seen adorning a silver sequin saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless saree. Her latest photos give off pure desi girl vibes and make heads turn with her aesthetic fashion sense and stunning look. She chooses a glam makeup base, including kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks and nude lips. The actress kept her traces open and rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings. Sharing the stunning photographs, she wrote, “Bling," in the caption. Take a look at the photos:

The pictures went viral in no time and from fans to celebs, all showered compliments to the actress in the comments section. Four days ago, Keerthy shared another string of pictures to surprise her fans. In the photos, Keerthy was seen slaying in a colourful tropical-printed kurta set. She paired the outfit with a white embroidered jutti and wore a pair of silver hoops, which complimented her outfit. She was posing for the camera while holding a bouquet of roses. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Maybe I have started liking pink now!" in the caption.

Keerthy was recently seen in the Telugu-language period action drama film Dasara. The movie was written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and featured an ensemble cast including Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Shamna Kasim.

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in the upcoming action film Bhola Shankar. The movie is directed by Meher Ramesh and is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedhalam. It is all set to hit theatres on August 11. Apart from this, she also has director Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, the upcoming thriller movie Siren and Suman Kumar’s comedy film Raghu Thatha, starring MS Bhaskar and Ravindra Vijay, in her kitty.