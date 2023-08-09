Actress Ketika Sharma Looks Red Carpet-ready In Her All-Black Ensemble

Actress Ketika Sharma is busy winning fans’ hearts with her stellar performances on the silver screen. She also dishes out ultra-glam fashion statements, every now and then. Recently, for a photo shoot, she slayed in an all-black head-turning attire that is bound to leave your jaws dropping to the floor.

Ketika Sharma wore a black top and layered it with a collared black coat. The coat is adorned with silver embellishments, adding a bling effect and breaking the monotony. She wore a pair of matching pants with silver stones on the hemline. She opted for nude heels and posed for the camera by sitting on a wooden chair. For makeup, she opted for an au naturel look with nude lips, eyebrows on fleek, glittery eyeshadow and a hint of highlighter. She tied her hair into a tight ponytail to round off the look.

The caption read, “Sure let’s talk over.” Fans made a beeline in the comments section to compliment her. One user wrote, “Ab tak ka sabse fav look (This is one of your favourite looks for me to date).” Another commented, “This girl is on fire”. Another comment read, “Absolutely beautiful looking.” “Oh my god! You are the prettiest, Ketika Sharma,” shared another user. “What a superb look, Ketu!”, wrote a fan.

Ketika Sharma was known as a popular YouTuber, who recreated popular dialogues and songs online. She made her debut in the movies in the year 2021 with the Telugu movie Romantic. It is helmed by Anil Paduri, and written and produced by Puri Jagannadh. The film also starred Akash Puri and Ramya Krishnan. She has also worked with other actors like Vaishnav Tej.

Recently, Ketika Sharma was seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Bro, which also starred Sai Dharam Tej. The movie has ended up being a commercial success, with fans and critics heaping praises for the Samuthirakani-directorial. She will be next seen in Rajesh M Selva’s untitled movie, along with Aditi Rao Hydari and Anson Paul.