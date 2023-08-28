Actress Khushbu Sundar Leaves Fans Shocked With Pics In Short Hair, But There's A Catch

Kannada actress Khushbu Sundar surprised everyone on the internet by posting a picture of herself with long hair on her Instagram handle. The actress posted the picture two days back.

Her new look in short hair received mixed reactions from netizens. Some were in complete awe of the actress’ new look while some said that they would miss her long hair look. Khushbu revealed in her post that her new haircut was for a trial of the new movie.

The Ranadheera actress, in her post, apologised for misleading her fans and said that she would never cut her long tresses.

The actress captioned her post by saying, “Thank you so much for the kind of response I got for my new look. But you know what? Everyone thought I had chopped off my crowning glory. I received so many messages with concern and hope I had not cut my hair. Noooooooooo way I will ever do that."

She added, “It was a trial for my new movie. I take utmost care of my hair and am not courageous enough to chop them. So here is me as I am now, with my crowning glory intact. Thank you for your love. Sorry if it was misleading. Love you all."

Fans on social media were shocked to see Khushbu flaunting her tresses as they were under the impression that she had got a haircut. Her fans said that the actress looked stunning irrespective of long or short hair. Of the users commented, “Yeah I did have that shock! Long hair or short- you are a stunner." “Love how you look either way," another user wrote.

Khushbu in her earlier post, in which she was donning a wig wrote, “Change is inevitable and constant !!" The picture got thousands of likes and comments. One of the users said, “Looks super classy and chic." Another user said, “Ma’am I will miss your long hair !!!"