Actress Krithi Shetty Gets Her Fashion Game Spot On In Pink Floral Suit

Krithi Shetty exudes grace and often makes a million hearts flutter with her fashion choices and adorable personality. Her exceptional acting skills and sartorial picks have earned her a dedicated fan base. Recently, the actress dropped a series of snaps, taking the internet by storm. In the pictures, the actress can be seen flaunting her traditional beauty in a pink floral suit, paired with a matching designer dupatta.

For the makeup, the actress wore rosy cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, subtle eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick. The actress looked ethereal and her fans could not take their eyes off her. This time, the actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings and a bracelet as she posed for the camera. Krithi rounded off her look with open wavy tresses.

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “If you are tired… rest… don’t quit”.

A few days ago, the actress was seen dressed in a pink and black shimmery ruffle saree. She completed her look with a stylish silhouette and golden hoop earrings. Of course, she looks like a goddess and her admirers could not stop praising her beauty. For the pictures, Krithi struck several poses, which gave a glimpse of her side and front profiles, showcasing her perfectly toned face.

She captioned the pictures, “Plant smiles… Grow Laughter and Harvest Love”.

Krithi Shetty is known for films like Super 30, Shyam Singh Roy, and Uppena. Some of her other notable projects include The Warriorr, Bangarraju, and Macherla Niyojakavargam. The actress has an exciting array of films in the pipeline, including Icon, Genie, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and an untitled project alongside Karthi.

Krithi Shetty began her acting journey with the Hindi film Super 30. She last appeared in the gripping political action thriller Custody. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features Naga Chaitanya, and Krithi Shetty, in pivotal roles, as well as Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar, and Sampath Raj, in supporting roles.