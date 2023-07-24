Actress Laya Roped In For Ram Charan-starrer Buchi Babu Directorial

Actor Ram Charan is on cloud nine these days after welcoming a beautiful baby girl into the Konidela family. They have named her Klin Kaara, and both Ram and his wife Upasana Konidela are enjoying their time embracing parenthood. After a few days, Charan will continue shooting his latest movie Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film is expected to be completed soon and the actor will then move on to his next project.

As previously reported, Ram Charan has indeed signed a rural-based film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The pre-production work for the movie has already commenced. The film is set against a coastal backdrop and is planned to have a pan-India release. Notably, it is expected to be produced with a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Yesteryear actress Laya has been approached for a significant role in Ram Charan’s upcoming sports drama film. Laya’s popularity from the early 2000s and her recent social media presence as a sensation for her dance videos add an interesting aspect to the movie. It will be fascinating to see her back on the big screen after all these years.

Buchi Babu Sana’s debut film Uppena was a remarkable success and garnered immense popularity for its lead actors Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the Telugu states. The film’s captivating music and Vijay Sethupathi’s outstanding performance contributed to its widespread appeal.

Now, with the news of Laya for a key role in Ram Charan-starrer sports drama, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have intensified, making it a hot topic of discussion in the Telugu states. Fans and audiences are eagerly awaiting official confirmation regarding her involvement in the project.

It’s worth mentioning that Babu Sana is venturing into an action drama with high emotions and VFX for the first time, collaborating with a star like Ram. The combination of a talented director like Babu and the charismatic presence of the RRR actor is sure to create an exciting cinematic experience. Fans and audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing how the director will present Ram Charan in this film.