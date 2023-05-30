Actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar Shares Snippets From Australia Trip; Fans React

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar has become a household name after essaying the role of Arundhati in the television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Currently, Madhurani is on a travel spree to Australia with her daughter Swarali. The actress has shared a bunch of photos and videos on her Instagram timeline from her Australian dairies. The Instagram Reel is a compilation of the various photos, from their having food at a restaurant to selfies taken during the entire trip.

The actress also penned a long note in Marathi which loosely translates to, “We had a blast on our Australia trip with the company of Mandar, Anagha. Mandar is my long-distance brother… Known him since he was a kid and his wife Anagha. Both of them are super smart. Mandar is a CA and Anagha is an ophthalmologist (doctor for eyes). The two have lived in Sydney for many years… They have created their life there with hard work and the full support of each other. It was not possible not to go to Sydney and meet them… Spent 2 days with them and Astik… Had a lot of fun… Travelled a lot and ate a lot…”

Madhurani called them a “fountain of excitement and laughter.” And shared that the days were spent with fun and uninterrupted laughter.

Speaking about their relationship, the actress shared that they both have known each other since college and even after so many years of marriage their friendship remains the same. “Nowhere have they become typical ‘husband and wife’… Even today they have a relationship like buddies… Pulling up on each other… They are doing this… Fighting… Say anything to each other… We burst into laughter… Swarali fell in love with their pair… Let their friendship last forever,” she added.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, she shared a selfie with her daughter when they visited the Sydney Opera House. In the

picture, Madhurani donned a pink high-neck sweater layered with a magenta scarf. On the other hand, her daughter opted for a black velvet sweater, which she teamed with a pair of pink pants for the day.

Meanwhile, Madhurani had also previously taken a break from the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte due to her health issues. The actress has returned to the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte after an extended break.