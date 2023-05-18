Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar Jets Off To Australia With Her Daughter

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, a renowned actress in the Marathi industry, is known for her role as Arundhati in the television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The actress is currently on a trip to Australia with her daughter Swarali.

Madhurani dropped a video and revealed that she would be heading to Australia along with her daughter. Expressing her excitement, she captioned the video, “Off to Australia." Check out the video here:

In the video, Madhurani and her daughter radiate joy and contentment as they set off on their journey together. The mother-daughter duo shared snapshots from their airport moments, capturing the excitement preceding their flight.

Madhurani’s fans have been eagerly inquiring about her presence in the upcoming episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, but the actress has not responded to these queries.

Nevertheless, it is important to mention that Madhurani has successfully wrapped up the filming for the forthcoming episodes, as per reports. In addition, the actress has filmed additional scenes that will be seamlessly integrated into the episode, guaranteeing a coherent depiction of her character, Arundhati, in the storyline.

Previously, Madhurani took a break from the show due to her medical condition. The actress returned to the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte after a long hiatus.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar made her acting debut with the film Indradhanush. Her passion for acting ignited at the age of 16, and she received recognition by winning the esteemed Purshottam Karandak Competition’s Best Play Award. Furthermore, Madhurani has made notable contributions to the Marathi film industry through her roles in films like Bhabhipedia, Navra Mazha Navsacha and Mani Mangalsutra.

Besides this, Madhurani ventured into the world of filmmaking and started her own company called Miracles. In 2003, she took on the role of producer for the film Goad Gupit. The actress is also known for her singing prowess and gained recognition in the celebrity program Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She was later roped in for the role of a music composer for the film Sunder Majhe Ghar.

On the personal front, Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar tied the wedding knot with director Pramod Prabhulka and gave birth to a daughter.