Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar Teaches Poetry To Kids At Her Daughter's School, Watch The Video

Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar gained fame from the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The actress keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life to stay in touch with them. Along with acting, Madhurani is also a good singer. A video o Madhurani Prabhulkar has surfaced online in which she is seen giving poetry lessons to children. The clip is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

Madhurani presents poems in an excellent manner. This time she went directly to her daughter’s school to teach poetry. She read the poems of Kusumagraj and Shanta Shelke to the children. Those poems were taught to them with meaning. In the clip, Madhurani is seen sitting in a chair, while the children are seen sitting on the ground on the mat. She is reciting the poem out loud, and all the kids are following her lead.

Sharing the video, Madhurani Prabhulkar wrote, “Went to ‘Gokul’s school in Swarali yesterday to teach poetry. We read the poems of great poets such as Kusumagraj, Ga Di Ma, Shanta Shelke, Vinda, Nalesh Patil, etc. The enthusiasm of the children, their eyes twinkling with curiosity while deciphering the meaning of each poem, their cries of ‘one more, one more poem’ all this was very endearing. At this age, we introduced the taste of poetry to the children, introduced them to the sheer joy that comes from it, and gave them a life-long companion that blows their hearts in good and bad situations in life.”

After watching the video, fans showered compliments on the actress, while many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. As per reports, for the last few years, Madhurani has also been giving acting lessons to the children.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a Marathi language drama series airing on Star Pravah and is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee.