Actress Madonna Sebastian Looks Regal In Traditional Kerala Saree Celebrating Onam

Onam is a harvest festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the state of Kerala. This 10-day-long celebration falls in the month of Chingam and this year it began on August 20 and will conclude on August 29. In the meantime, celebrities are also celebrating Onam with a lot of zeal and have shared pictures on social media. Actress Madonna Sebastian’s Instagram timeline is all about beauty and elegance. The actress has sent her warm Onam wishes to her fans with a bunch of elegant photos of herself.

In the pictures, Madonna looks enchanting as she drapes the traditional Kerala saree with a golden border just like olden days. She added a sleeveless blouse to make it more authentic. To make her look more quintessential, the actress aptly accessorised. She added a set of golden bangles with a pair of gold earrings and layered it with pearl necklaces and also added the traditional gold thali necklace. She added a gold nose earring to complete her look. She kept her hairdo in a messy bun, keeping her front locks loose and flowy. She added gajra to complete her look. In the caption of the album, Madonna added multiple flower emojis and wrote, “Onam Wishes."

This is not the first time Madonna has stolen the hearts of many. The actress earlier shared a set of pictures on her Instagram timeline with an ivory organza saree with golden thread work on it. She complimented her look with a pink full-sleeved blouse. She added a mang tikka to complete her look with minimum make-up. “Onavarnangal," she wrote in the caption of the pictures.

Madonna Sebastian made her debut in 2015 with the Malayalam blockbuster film Premam. Following her debut, she made her Tamil debut in 2016 with Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum. Since then, she has starred in films like Kavan, Love Will Pass Away, Shyam Singha Roy, Power Paandi and Vaanam Kottatum. She will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming directorial Leo. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishan in the lead roles. Leo is gearing up for a release on October 18.