Actress Malashree's Daughter Radhana Ram Introduces This New Adorable Family Member

Actress Malashree’s daughter Radhana Ram welcomed a new member to her household. The latest addition to Malashree’s household is a unique Beacon Fries puppy, which is not only distinctive in appearance but also holds a special place due to its small size.

Introduced by Radhana, this adorable newcomer named MOMO comes with a humorous note, “Without Chutney." Radhana also shared a few photos of MOMO on social media. Radhana’s deep affection for dogs is evident as she lovingly cradles and showers affection on MOMO. These heartwarming moments have been captured in the shared photos, now making rounds on social media and receiving ample praise from those who have seen them.

Radhana unveiled the first look of her debut film Kaatera where she stars as the female lead alongside Challenging Star Darshan, under the direction of Tarun Sudhir and produced by Rock Line Venkatesh. Actress Malashree revealed that she, Rock Line Venkatesh and Tarun Sudheer collectively deliberated and selected the name Radhana.

Malashree further emphasised that the name Radhana is not solely for the movie Kaatera. Going forward, her daughter will be known as Radhana in all her endeavours, including future films. Her mother kindly requested everyone to address her daughter by this name moving forward. While her original name was Ananya, she had previously used the name Radhana for her film appearances.

“It has been a year since the muhurath, and from that day until now, the journey has improved with each passing day. I couldn’t have hoped for a more exceptional team, mentor, and direction for my debut film," Radhana said in an interview. She added, “Given the film’s rural setting, I am presently practising a specific dance style for it," she further said.

“On the initial day, I had concerns about fitting in, but surprisingly, the sets felt like home. I’ve always had a strong interest in the filmmaking journey. Being on set and witnessing the director’s craft is something I truly enjoy. Despite my background in films, I believe there’s always more to learn. Improvement is ongoing, and I’m motivated to enhance my skills across various aspects of the industry," she added.