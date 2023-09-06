Actress Meenakshii Chaudhary Dons This Gorgeous Red-tube Dress For SIIMA Awards

Meenakshii Chaudhary has emerged as one of the rising luminaries in the Telugu entertainment industry. She catapulted to stardom when she secured the first runner-up position at the 2018 Miss Grand International Pageant. She has been making strides in the fashion industry since then and recently left the audience hooked to screens with her photoshoot.

Meenakshii Chaudhary recently dazzled in a vibrant red tube dress with a plunging neckline and paired it with a colour-coordinated jacket as well. She accessorised her look with rings and earrings. Meenakshii opted for a nude makeup look and open tresses in these pictures. She attached the song Drivers License by American songwriter Olivia Rodrigo to the photoshoot.

Fans appreciated her looks and one of them commented that Meenakshii looks stunning. Others called her “the perfect fit for Hollywood", “attractive" and “gorgeous", among other things. Some fans also flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Meenakshii donned this outfit at the prestigious SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) ceremony. She shared glimpses of her presence on Instagram Stories that garnered her widespread attention. On the SIIMA stage, she posed alongside known personalities like YouTuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, and actors Rana Daggubati and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Meenakshii is all set to play the second female lead in the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram headlined by Mahesh Babu. Trivikram Srinivas has written and directed the film that will hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. This film revolves around Guntur Karam, the kingpin of the underworld of Guntur city, and his love story with a journalist. This journalist is working to expose the illegal activities in the city. What happens afterwards forms the core theme of this film. This film also stars Sunil, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Ashish Vidyarthi and others.

Meenakshii is happy to have got the chance to essay the second lead in Guntur Kaaram and spoke about it at the event of her film Kolai. She said, “I have always been a big fan of Mahesh Babu Garu. We just wrapped up the first schedule & my first day’s first shot was with Mahesh Babu Garu. I was beyond grateful."

Kolai was released on July 21.