Actress Megha Akash To Marry A Politician's Son Soon: Reports

Actress Megha Akash has been in the spotlight recently due to rumours about her impending wedding with a politician’s son. She is known for her role in the recent film Ravanasura and is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming movie Manu Charitra in June.

According to reports, Megha Akash has been in a relationship with a politician’s son for quite some time now. The couple has chosen to keep their relationship private and will reveal it to the public when they deem it appropriate, the reports added.

The 27-year-old actress has not yet mentioned anything about getting married. The confirmed details regarding the specific politician’s son she is dating and whether he hails from Chennai or Hyderabad have not been reported. However, rumours are suggesting that he might be from Chennai.

Megha Akash, known for her Tamil and Telugu films, is set to appear as the female lead alongside Santhanam in the movie Vadakupatti Ramasamy, directed by Karthik Yogi. The shooting of the film is currently in its final stages. Additionally, Megha Akash is also part of Vijay Milton’s directorial debut titled Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, where she shares the screen with Vijay Antony.

She began her acting career in the Telugu film industry alongside Nithiin in the 2017 film Lie. While the movie didn’t perform well commercially, it garnered attention for Megha and created anticipation for her future projects.

Born on October 26, 1995, in Chennai, Megha Akash has a mixed heritage, with her father being a Tamilian and her mother a Malayali. Before her acting debut, she pursued a B.Sc in Visual Communication at Women’s Christian College in Chennai.

