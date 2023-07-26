Actress Meghana Gaonkar Posts Photo With Her ‘Ideal Boyfriend’; Have A Look

Actress Meghana Gaonkar predominantly works in Kannada movies. She has recently opened up about her personal life. Meghana posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “A boyfriend like him #goals.” Before you jump to any conclusion, let us reveal who she was referring to.

Meghana shared a picture that she took with an idol of Lord Shiva. She can be seen sitting in front of the huge idol. Meghana Gaonkar’s witty caption probably means she wants a boyfriend who will have the qualities of Lord Shiva. But who is her real boyfriend or whether she is dating someone in real life or not, has not been revealed yet.

Meghana is pretty active on social media and she keeps posting photos related to food, travel, and her looks on Instagram. Recently, she shared a reel video of her on her page, in which can be seen grooving to AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde song in a casual avatar. She can be seen donning a simple round-neck pink T-shirt, pairing it with a blue cap and keeping her hair open. She has carried a no-makeup look with just a hint of pink lipstick. In this no-makeup look of hers, she looks stunning.

She always keeps her fans entertained with her social media posts. Meghana keeps on posting photos in both Indian and Western outfits on her platform, which are quite intriguing. She also doesn’t shy away from posting her raw natural look or behind-the-scenes from her shoots.

Meghana Gaonkar started her acting career by debuting on the small screen. She made her big screen debut with the movie titled Nam Areal Ond Dina in 2010. Despite the movie’s poor box office performance, she received a lot of praise from the audience for her performance as Chinnu. She next starred in a multi-starrer movie titled Vinayaka Geleyara Balaga, alongside Vijay Raghavendra. She co-starred with Rakshit Shetty in the movie Thuglak the same year. Meghana Gaonkar is cast opposite Prem Kumar in the upcoming movie Charminar, directed by renowned filmmaker R Chandru. She was seen most recently in Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru alongside Jaggesh Shivalingappa in 2019.