Actress Mehreen Pirzada's Georgia Trip Is All About Glamorous Looks And Scenic Views

Actress Mehreen Pirzada, who predominantly acts in Telugu and Tamil films, has amassed a massive fan base with her phenomenal acting skills. She also leaves no chance to amaze the viewers with her sartorial choices. Mehreen recently treated the followers to her pictures on Instagram from the trip to Atlanta, Georgia. In the first picture, she looks stunning wearing a printed off-shoulder trip, and shorts. She accessorised her look with a handbag and rectangular sunglasses.

The Kavacham actress opted for an ethnic look in the next picture and donned a black saree with a golden woven border. She looks resplendent in yet another picture and wore a denim dress with a colour-coordinated hairband. Mehreen accessorised the look with a matching handbag as well. Mehreen wore a hem-belted dress for another picture. She also attached pictures of a painting and an artefact on Instagram. She shared the clip of a toy train as well.

Social media users loved the pictures and flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Others wrote that she looked very impressive and beautiful. One of the users also praised the saree Mehreen wore in one of the photos. A social media user also wrote that Mehreen has not acted in any Telugu film for a long time and she should make a strong comeback.

Mehreen treated the fans to another set of pictures on Instagram as well in which she wore a one-shoulder black dress. She posed for these pictures amidst the serene backdrop of Mykonos Island, Greece. The actress wrote in the caption," Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful- Sophia Loren".

Followers and colleagues loved Mehreen in these pictures as well. Actresses Orvana Ghai and Sonal Chauhan commented on the heart-eye emoticons. Another actress Pragathi Mahavadi commented on heart emoticons while content creator Prerna Mehra commented on the heart=eye emoticon. Others also appreciated her dress.

Mehreen will headline the film Spark - L.I.F.E which will hit the big screens on November 17. Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Suhasini, and others have also acted in this film.