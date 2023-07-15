Actress Mitali Mayekar Embraces Her Inner Child In Latest Photos

Actress Mitali Mayekar is a well-known figure in the Marathi entertainment industry. Recently, Mitali Mayekar posted a series of pictures, which left her fans in awe. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder white dress. Mitali looked absolutely stunning, donning a beautiful outfit. She paired it up with silver chunk jewellery, which included a heavy neckpiece and a set of bangles. Mitali posed for the lens with a beautiful smile amid the backdrop of a forest trail. She chose subtle makeup for this look and wore pink nude lipstick. Mitali Mayekar completed her look with a beige-coloured heel. The caption read, “Are we out of the woods yet?”

The photo has so far received over 31 thousand likes. Social media users have shown their enthusiasm in the comment section under this post. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful”, while the other one wrote, “Sundari”.

In the subsequent photos, Mitali Mayekar can be seen giving a classy pose where the back of the dress is visible. She has let her hair, which has been styled as soft curls, open.

She captioned one of the pictures, “Just close your eyes..”

Mitali Mayekar is famous for films like Hashtag Prem, Aamhi Befikar, Billu, and Urfi. She has also appeared in films like Freshers, Smile Please, Unch Majha Jhoka, and Ladachi Mi Lek Ga. She is now prepared to appear in the TV show Anubandh, to be aired on ZEE 5 and Zee Marathi Youtube Channel.

Mitali Mayekar and actor Siddharth Chandekar exchanged vows on January 24, 2021. Siddharth Chandekar is well recognised for his roles in films like City of Dreams, Classmates, Coffee, and Agnihotra. He is now prepared to star in upcoming films such as Chaal Jevi, Tafeta, and Kathakathi