Actress Monalisa Opens Up About Why She Moved To Bhojpuri Film Industry

Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa, has been wooing audiences with her acting prowess since 1997. The actress, who made her debut with Hansal Mehta’s directorial Jayate, is currently spreading her charm through Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show Bekaboo, starring Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in titular characters. In a recent interview the Bhojpuri star walked down the memory lane and recalled struggling days in Bollywood.

In an interview to DNA, Monalisa said that she always wanted to become an actress and initially she started by exploring opportunities in Bollywood. However, she was disappointed as she wasn’t getting good opportunities in Hindi films.

“I love being in front of the camera, and I always wanted to be an artist. So when I started, I tried my luck in Bollywood, but mujhe waise mauke nahi mil rahe the (I was not getting the opportunities),” Monalisa told DNA in the interview.

The actress added that after she didn’t get the work as per her expectations in the Hindi film industry, she accepted the opportunities that the Bhojpuri film industry was offering her and she never looked back.

Monalisa said that the industry gave her everything that she dreamt of. “I was working in the biggest movies, with superstars, with drama, songs and dance. So, after my debut movie became a super hit, I never looked back. I was continuously shooting from 2007 to 2016,” she added.

The actress continued by saying that today whatever projects are coming her way, it is only possible because of her popularity in the regional cinema. Not just this, but the actress expressed her gratitude towards her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She claimed that it was after her appearance on the show that she ended up being a pan-India star. She even thanked her fans and the audiences, who have always shown interest in watching her on screen in different genres and characters she has played so far.

Not many are aware that apart from Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, the actress also left her mark in the Tamil and Telugu industries. However, the Money Hai Toh Honey Hai star feels that those roles went unnoticed.

