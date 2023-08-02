Actress Nabha Natesh Looks Like A Vision In An Exquisite White Co-ord Set

Kannada actress Nabha Natesh recently shared some glamorous pictures on Instagram, which are going viral. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white co-ord set. Nabha is wearing a beautiful sleeveless crop top, matching it up with a waist-high skirt with a slit. She decided to let go of her footwear for the shoot. Nabha Natesh can be seen posing under a tree, with rays of sunlight touching her face and body. She can be seen posing with her eyes closed in the first picture; and in the second photo, she is seen looking at the camera. Nabha Natesh has paired her exquisite outfit with hoop earrings and has kept her hair open. The caption of the post reads, “Just a girl who loves to play with the light and shadow.”

People are expressing their love in the comments. One fan wrote, “No no you are playing with my heart.” Another one commented, “And also playing with our Hearts.” One user said, “Everything is perfect in this photo.” Fans have also left hearts and fire emojis in the comments. Nabha Natesh frequently posts her fashionable pictures on Instagram, leaving netizens in awe.

Nabha Natesh appears mainly in Kannada and Tamil films. She debuted as an actress with the Kannada film Vajrakaya, alongside Shiva Rajkumar in 2015. Her Telugu film debut happened with Nannu Dochukunduvate, opposite Sudheer Babu in 2018. In 2019, her breakthrough came with the film iSmart Shankar, she was seen with Ram Pothineni in the film and it was directed by Puri Jagannadh. She is popularly known as ‘Ismart Beauty’ among fans. She also made it to the top 11 list of Femina Miss India Bangalore 2013 and was a recipient of the Miss Intellectual award.