Actress Nabha Natesh Looks Stunning In Yellow Bodycon Dress, See Pics

Nabha Natesh is one of the most promising actresses in showbiz today. The actress quite often shares pictures which creates a storm on the internet. Her sartorial style statements and acting prowess make her stand out from the crowd. Recently, she shared a few pictures that are now doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, the actress was seen wearing a yellow bodycon dress that featured a plunging neckline and waistline.

This time, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look and rounded off her look with open wavy tresses. Check out the photos here:

While sharing her photos, the actress captioned, “Blue skies and sunshine are where you should be." The actress looked stunning and of course, her fans could not stop gushing over her looks. Several social media users praised the actress for her adorable looks. One user wrote, “Beautiful." Another user commented, “Looking gorgeous." A third user added, “Perfect." One user also added, “Stunning as always. You are a true beauty inside and out."

Not so long ago, Nabha Natesh dropped a slew of pictures in a white mini-crop top which she paired up with a matching mini skirt. The actress completed her look with a simple yet elegant formal coat. Check out the pictures here:

No doubt, her loveable personality and fashion choices often make her win the hearts of her fans. Be it with her acting chops or her on-screen persona, the actress knows to make hearts flutter with her gorgeous personality.

Nabha Natesh made her acting debut with the 2015 Kannada film Vajrakaya. In the film, she was paired opposite Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. Nabha has acted in some highly acclaimed films such as Disco Raja, Solo Brathuke So Better, and Nannu Dochukunduvate. Some of her other notable projects include Alludu Adhurs, Lee, and Saheba. In 2019, the actress was seen in the film iSmart Shankar which became a huge hit at the box office. The actress was last seen in Alludu Adhurs which hit the theatres in 2021.

