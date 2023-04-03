CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveBadshah Wedding Rumours Gigi Hadid Rishi SinghParineeti Chopra
Home » Movies » Actress Nabha Natesh Looks Stunning In Yellow Bodycon Dress, See Pics
1-MIN READ

Actress Nabha Natesh Looks Stunning In Yellow Bodycon Dress, See Pics

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 15:13 IST

Hyderabad, India

Nabha Natesh opted for minimal makeup in the latest pics.

Nabha Natesh opted for minimal makeup in the latest pics.

Actress Nabha Natesh made her acting debut with the 2015 Kannada film Vajrakaya.

Nabha Natesh is one of the most promising actresses in showbiz today. The actress quite often shares pictures which creates a storm on the internet. Her sartorial style statements and acting prowess make her stand out from the crowd. Recently, she shared a few pictures that are now doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, the actress was seen wearing a yellow bodycon dress that featured a plunging neckline and waistline.

This time, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look and rounded off her look with open wavy tresses. Check out the photos here:

RELATED NEWS

While sharing her photos, the actress captioned, “Blue skies and sunshine are where you should be." The actress looked stunning and of course, her fans could not stop gushing over her looks. Several social media users praised the actress for her adorable looks. One user wrote, “Beautiful." Another user commented, “Looking gorgeous." A third user added, “Perfect." One user also added, “Stunning as always. You are a true beauty inside and out."

Not so long ago, Nabha Natesh dropped a slew of pictures in a white mini-crop top which she paired up with a matching mini skirt. The actress completed her look with a simple yet elegant formal coat. Check out the pictures here:

No doubt, her loveable personality and fashion choices often make her win the hearts of her fans. Be it with her acting chops or her on-screen persona, the actress knows to make hearts flutter with her gorgeous personality.

Nabha Natesh made her acting debut with the 2015 Kannada film Vajrakaya. In the film, she was paired opposite Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. Nabha has acted in some highly acclaimed films such as Disco Raja, Solo Brathuke So Better, and Nannu Dochukunduvate. Some of her other notable projects include Alludu Adhurs, Lee, and Saheba. In 2019, the actress was seen in the film iSmart Shankar which became a huge hit at the box office. The actress was last seen in Alludu Adhurs which hit the theatres in 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. entertainment news
  3. Nabha Natesh
  4. regional cinema
first published:April 03, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 15:13 IST