Actress Nalini Opens Up About Enduring Love For Ex-Spouse Ramarajan In Heartfelt Interview

Actress Nalini, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, recently granted a heartfelt interview where she candidly expressed her enduring love for her former spouse, the iconic actor Ramarajan. This interview has sparked immense interest among their fans, as Ramarajan holds a special place in the hearts of many for his significant contributions to Tamil cinema during the 80s and 90s. With several blockbuster movies and unforgettable songs composed by the legendary Ilayaraja, Ramarajan’s impact on the industry is undeniable.

The star couple of Tamil cinema, Ramarajan, and Nalini, shared a beautiful love story that captivated the hearts of their fans. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen affection endeared them to audiences. They appeared together in numerous successful films, including Manasukkettha Maharaasa and Kavalan.

Ramarajan and Nalini’s love story blossomed during the peak of their careers, with Nalini juggling up to 24 films a year. During this busy period, she fell deeply in love with Ramarajan while working on a film alongside actor Suresh. The realisation of their love led Nalini to decide to elope with Ramarajan, a shocking revelation for Suresh. As their parents learned about their love affair, disapproval arose, and Nalini faced challenges in continuing to act in Ramarajan’s films. Despite these hurdles, she took on a project with Nizhalgal Ravi, adding more complexity to their love story.

Unforgettable experiences followed, with shadowing attempts made on their love by Nizhalgal Ravi. However, fate had other plans, as Ramarajan unknowingly fell in love with Nalini and eventually married her. Although the reasons behind their eventual separation remain undisclosed, Nalini openly admits that her love for Ramarajan remains strong, even today. The couple went their separate ways in 2000, but Nalini’s affection and fondness for him persist.

In the interview, Nalini shared cherished memories of their time, acknowledging the challenges they faced and the support they received from their fans. Despite the passage of time, her love for Ramarajan endures, and he is aware of the enduring affection she holds for him.

Nalini’s heartfelt interview has resonated with fans and brought back nostalgic memories of the beloved star couple’s golden era in Tamil cinema. Their love story serves as a reminder of the magic of cinema and the emotions it evokes, even beyond the silver screen. As fans continue to cherish the legacy of Ramarajan and Nalini, this interview stands as a testament to the lasting impact they have had on Tamil cinema and the hearts of their admirers.