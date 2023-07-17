Actress Nandita Swetha Suffering From Rare Fibromyalgia Disease

South actress Nandita Swetha recently revealed that she has been suffering from a rare disease called fibromyalgia, which has symptoms like fatigue, pain, musculoskeletal pain, change of mood, and memory issues. She shared that she cannot work excessively and needs to be extra careful about her diet as it can affect her metabolism. She explained that it is slowly spreading through the body, and she has been suffering from it for the past three years. It is not an autoimmune disease. It is caused by sleepless nights and physical stress, and it never goes away because it always stays in the body.

You can’t do heavy workouts, there’s sleep deprivation and a rigorous diet is strictly unacceptable, the actress said. She needs to avoid all these things even for her upcoming suspense thriller, Hidimba, directed by Aneel Kanneganti.

In the movie Hidimba, she will be seen playing the role of an intense police inspector investigating the mysterious disappearance of women in the city. She is playing a strong role in the movie, which she describes as equal to that of the male protagonist and her co-star Ashwin. She also shared her experience while shooting for Hidimba and said that the movie took its own time to complete the shoot to reach the desired quality. One month was spent on all the preparations and selecting suitable locations. Nandita Swetha has never done any intimate scenes in her previous films, but this time she broke her policy for this film and did it because of the demand of the script, which she didn’t know before, but she understood the importance of the seriousness of the story as it was going forward.

Nandita Swetha prominently appears in Tamil and Telugu movies. She made her debut in the industry in 2012 with the Attakathi movie, and in Telugu cinema, she made her entry in 2016 with the movie Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada. She has five projects lined up that will release this year, including Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu movies, including Idam Porul Eval, My Name is Kirataka, Mangalavaram, and Vanangamudi, apart from Hidimbha, which is releasing on the big screen on July 20.